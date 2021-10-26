Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso fought in the Circuit of America, with the Alfa Romeo driver coming out on top. The two world champions collided before Ryconon overtook his four wheels. To Alonso’s dismay, the racing authorities did not consider it necessary for Finn to regain that position. Later in the race, Alonso had to give back a spot to Antonio Giovinci when he overtook his track. Geovinaci and Carlos Science also had to resign due to illegal overtaking.

“It’s their decision, and we have to accept it,” Alonso said after the race in Austin. Still, the decision-makers were annoyed. “In a way, you make sure to overtake, and when the brakes hit inside, you are pushing someone off the track. You have to decide whether to give up driving outside or go full lane out of the lane. Science did the latter, Geovinasi did it, I did it. Of course we have to give back to that place because you are going full throttle from the track. But Kim is not. That’s why I think it’s random. “

Those in charge have no point

Alonso’s incident with Rycon took place several rounds earlier than the fights he had with Giovinci. He left Alfa Romeo’s Italian song on track, not because he wanted to make a point for the maids. “I applied the brakes late on the 12th turn and went to the exit lane. So I understood when I was told to put that team back in office. This seemed logical to me because I braked too late. If there was a wall, I would never have braked so late, ”the two-time world champion admits. “The result with Kimi was strange, but I did not try to prove anything. I tried to create land. The P10 was the real target, we tried. And we respect everything the FIA ​​says.

More about the US GP:

In the end, Alonso will not go under the flag during the US Grand Prix. A few laps before the finish, he parked his Alpine A521 in the pits with the rear wing damaged. Points had not already been reached at that time due to incidents with Rykonon and Geovinaci. “With all of this I lost ten seconds, so the chances for points disappeared. But I wasn’t really angry about it because it was a point,” Alonso said. “It simply came to our notice then. This is not a problem. ”

F1 Update: US GP discussed in detail