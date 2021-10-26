In the United States, Red Bull Racing gained another double platform. In Turkey they shared the stage with Valteri Potas and in Austin with Louis Hamilton. Alert Golf and Keys van de Grint call Sergio Perez a perfect second.

Perez plays the lead role

Perez is in good form. Twice in a row he sat on the podium with Max Verstappen and did good business for his team and teammate at the championship. In Slipstream-podcast By RTL Gulf says: “Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are both at lone height. Perez was a perfect second yesterday.

“Perfect! Couldn’t do more. What could he do better?” Van de Grind responds. “Yes, he could have followed Hamilton, but he could not have followed him because he had 40 seconds with him. But better than this… This was a big difference with Potass.

read more Hawkins predicts surprises for the 2021 season Hamilton after reflection day: “There is still time”

Inferior to Potos Perez

Golf emphasizes that Perez was definitely a factor to take into account at that point in the Hamilton race, especially due to the early bit stops. “That’s why I think his supporter and supporter Carlos Slim was so happy. Van de Grind responds. “But this is what you say; A perfect second husband. “

The form of potash is frustrating and dwarfed by Perez’s race and his own race in Turkey. Flesh: “It’s remarkable what a gray mouse he was last weekend. I didn’t see him!”

read more Rumor: Did Verstappen suffer from gastritis during United States GB? Huckinen saw Verstappen speeding up: “It was an important moment”