Netflix has the next film by Alejandro G. Iñárritu costsAnd False report of many facts, with plans to release it in theaters and on a streaming device by the end of the year. The director is currently in post-production and the film should be finished in the fall.

Shot on 65mm and featuring stunning cinematography by Oscar nominee Darius Khunji, the film will be released in theaters around the world later this year, including Mexico, its home country, as well as the United States. United, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil and Australia and New Zealand, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Japan and Korea, many of them before their debut on Netflix.

Written by Inarritu and Nicolas Giacoboni, the film is a nostalgic comedy that unfolds on the journey of an epic character. It tells the story of a famous Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and experiences an existential crisis as he struggles with his identity, his family relationships, the madness of his memories and his country’s past. . He looks for answers in his past to come to terms with who he is in the present.

“Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the pioneers of cinema,” said Scott Stuber, head of global film at Netflix. “BARDO is a cinematic experience that inspired us to create a release strategy designed to infuse the film into culture in the widest and widest possible way. We will give moviegoers around the world the opportunity to experience the film through a worldwide theatrical release and worldwide release Now that I’ve known Alejandro for so long, I’m personally so excited to finally be able to work with him and bring his film to a global audience.”

Iñárritu marks his first feature film since winning an Oscar for directing yield, It also resulted in Leonardo DiCaprio receiving his first Best Actor Oscar.