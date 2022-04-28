Big concerns over New Zealand (25) missing in Amsterdam | Interior

Joanna Ji was last seen at the city’s Volkshotel in Wibautstraat. She is 1.61 meters tall and has black hair. She often wore a pink hat, although it is uncertain if she was wearing it when she was last seen. Amsterdam police have told De Telegraaf that they are aware of the case. “We are investigating his disappearance,” a spokesperson said.

The New Zealander’s family on the other side of the world are very worried. Her sister Maria Ji told the New Zealand Herald that her sister, a former University of Auckland law student, had been in Amsterdam on a working holiday visa since December.

“Usually she texted my mum every other day, but she suddenly stopped last week,” the sister explains. Her purse, wallet and mobile phone have since been found by someone and turned over to police. “So we know she doesn’t have any of those assets or any money on her.”

Statement

Maria is particularly worried because her sister is an active social media user. “But she had no contact with her friends. We don’t have family in Amsterdam and Joanna doesn’t have many friends she could have stayed with.” The family – like their former flatmate in Amsterdam – have filed a missing person’s report and plan to travel to the Netherlands at short notice.

The young woman is described as passionate about skating, music and fashion. Her sister describes her as a “creative, outgoing and cheerful person, empathetic and passionate about many social issues, including human rights, animal rights and gender equality”. “Our biggest fear is that something has happened to her or that she has been kidnapped,” the sister told the New Zealand media. “We hope to hear as soon as possible that she is well.”