After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again

Sat. Jan 1st, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected 1 min read

New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected

Maggie Benson 2 days ago 102
Powerful James Webb telescope deployment in full swing Powerful James Webb telescope deployment in full swing 3 min read

Powerful James Webb telescope deployment in full swing

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 115
Take off: the James Webb space telescope is on its way to its site, 1.5 million kilometers away Take off: the James Webb space telescope is on its way to its site, 1.5 million kilometers away 2 min read

Take off: the James Webb space telescope is on its way to its site, 1.5 million kilometers away

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 103
The best camera smartphone of 2021 The best camera smartphone of 2021 2 min read

The best camera smartphone of 2021

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 129
James Webbs Mid Infrared Instrument - Background James Webbs Mid Infrared Instrument – Background 1 min read

James Webbs Mid Infrared Instrument – Background

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 342
life has bravely endured here for nearly 6,000 years! life has bravely endured here for nearly 6,000 years! 4 min read

life has bravely endured here for nearly 6,000 years!

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 126

You may have missed

'Shang-Chi' loses against Disney + for surprising title ‘Shang-Chi’ loses against Disney + for surprising title 1 min read

‘Shang-Chi’ loses against Disney + for surprising title

Maggie Benson 46 mins ago 24
"Zipper assault takes alarming form" “Zipper assault takes alarming form” 2 min read

“Zipper assault takes alarming form”

Phil Schwartz 47 mins ago 18
IOC President Bach: the Olympics are above all conflicts IOC President Bach: the Olympics are above all conflicts 2 min read

IOC President Bach: the Olympics are above all conflicts

Queenie Bell 50 mins ago 23
After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again 3 min read

After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again

Maggie Benson 54 mins ago 32