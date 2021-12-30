New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected

Small maneuvers

A spacecraft like the Webb must regularly perform small maneuvers, for example to maintain a good orbit around the Earth. The more fuel left after launch, the longer Webb can continue to make these kinds of fixes.

The launch and Webb’s first corrective maneuver shortly thereafter went way beyond expectations. It also allowed the telescope to deploy its solar cells earlier than expected.

The Webb Telescope is now on its way to its final destination, a process that would take about a month. The first images are expected for the summer. The Hubble is now thirty years old. Webb’s predecessor is expected to be out of orbit and burn in the atmosphere within the next decade.