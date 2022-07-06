Advice against sleep problems | BNR news radio

A head full of cotton wool, weak muscles, little concentration and above all no resilience even for the smallest setbacks. A broken night can break you.

Up to one in five people have sleep problems. They have trouble falling asleep or wake up too early. Neurologist and somnologist Claire Donjacour, who works at the Foundation of the Institutes of Epilepsy in the Netherlands (SEIN), knows everything about sleep problems, sleep diseases, sleep hygiene and lifestyle rules for better sleep. One of his most notable tips: spend less time in bed if you have trouble sleeping.

Healthcare Innovators

Most science builds on already known theories, techniques and effective treatment methods. But what if doctors took advantage of patients’ experiences and tested these theories, techniques and treatments?

Of this approach professor of molecular biology at UMC Amsterdam Bianca Brundel five axes of research on atrial fibrillation. She will study if and how atrial fibrillation is linked to stress, exposure to pesticidesgenetics and whether it can be reduced with nutritional supplements.