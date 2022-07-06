Listening to whales with fiber optic cables | BNR news radio

Researchers have found a new way to study whales: they listen to them through fiber optic cables that lie at the bottom of our oceans.

It’s not easy to keep an eye out for whales, if only because they travel huge distances. In addition to old-fashioned boats and binoculars, a lot of high-tech equipment is used for this purpose. But even with that, it’s hard to track the animals. It should now become easier, just with the existing fiber optic network.

A special device establishes a connection with the existing cables. The unused fibers of this cable are then used as an underwater microphone. They have already managed to determine the location of 830 whales in this way and since the listening area via the cables is much larger than if you have a microphone at any given time, they can be tracked much more accurately.

They now want to make sure that this will also be possible in real time. And the big advantage is that earthquakes, storms and ships can also be monitored this way. This can, among other things, ensure that it will be immediately heard when a boat is heading towards a group of whales.

Read more: Listen to whales in the High Arctic†