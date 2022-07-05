ACM: Open Internet Regulation Offers No Possibility of Zero Rating

The European Open Internet Regulation Guidelines have been changed in response to European Court rulings in German zero-rating cases. This shows that zero-rated services are not allowed if a distinction is made on the basis of the type or categories of data traffic. The amended guidelines have been published on the website of BEREC, the advisory body of European telecommunications regulators.

This is reported by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). With the zero rate, the providers do not charge for the data traffic of certain types of content or applications. ACM has been President of BEREC since last year. Over the past year, the service has contributed to the revision of the Open Internet Guidelines. ACM uses it to monitor compliance with open internet rules.

Treat Internet traffic without discrimination

Internet service providers in Europe must treat Internet traffic without discrimination. In practical terms, this means that they must treat all Internet traffic equally, so that the Internet can continue to develop freely and independently. This is called net neutrality and is defined in the Open Internet Regulations. Internet Service Providers are not permitted to block or restrict Internet traffic unnecessarily.

With zero pricing, a certain type of Internet traffic is not charged. Consider video or music streaming apps. The European Court has ruled that this constitutes discrimination and is therefore against the Open Internet Rules.