Is the risk of artificial fertilization higher if the sperm are fresh and not from the freezer? No, says this study.

If you are unable to conceive and you receive help and you could – theoretically, because not everyone has that choice – between sperm that has just been produced or sperm that comes out of the freezer , you might say to yourself: the fresher, the better.

But after thoroughly studying more than 5,000 cycles of artificial insemination, a Harvard researcher now comes to the conclusion: the quality is equal.

In the study, they looked at the course and success of fertilization with fresh and thawed sperm (which, of course, had been collected and stored according to the latest safety requirements), and adjusted for differences in processing, such as additional ovarian stimulation. .

They found only a small difference in a group of patients who took certain medications, and they saw that frozen sperm could take a bit longer to get pregnant. But when it comes to average success (average, because yes: everyone’s situation is different), that shouldn’t matter.

Read more: Frozen sperm as effective as fresh for insemination treatments†