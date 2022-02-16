A floating carpet, a transparent blouse and a TikTok skating star: these are the five most remarkable tattoos at the Games

They are much less visible during the Winter Olympics due to all the hats, goggles and mittens, but some attendees still do their best to stand out from the crowd with their tattoos. A top five of Beijing’s most striking drawings.

Matt Hamilton (USA, curling)

He seems to have fled directly from Maaskantje. Matt Hamilton is a lover of mustaches, tattoos, sneakers, a long braid flowing down his neck and curling. Because the 32-year-old athlete is part of the American team which slides with the stones in Beijing. His striking appearance made him the cult hero of these Olympics all of a sudden.

Kaillie Humphries (US, monobob)

Kaillie Humphries is tattooed from head to toe under her costume. Photo hotspot

You have tattoo lovers and you have Kaillie Humphries. The Canadian-American pilot is full of drawings, except for her head. And she didn’t just leave them to chance; one by one they make sense for the bobsleigh legend. Hopefully she has room for another, because in Beijing she was the first Olympic monobob champion. It was already his third gold medal; previously, she had won twice for Canada in the two-man.

Maksym Spodyriev (Poland, ice dancing)

Maksym Spodyriev has the Olympic rings on his back. PhotoGetty Images

There aren’t many sports where you can wear a see-through gown while practicing your craft, but in ice dancing no one is surprised. Under the costume of Polish Maksym Spodyriev (born Ukrainian) are five proud Olympic rings, a souvenir of his participation in 2018.

Ekaterina Kuzmina (Russia, curling)

Ekaterina Kuzmina during curling in Beijing. Photo ANP/Sputnik

The love for the curling stone is so great in Russian Ekaterina Kuzmina that she put her whole heart into it. Fortunately, if she ever found another love, she can easily turn it into a hamburger, for example.

Dylan Hoogerwerf (Netherlands, short track)

Dylan Hoogerwerf. Photo Rene Bouwman

Dylan Hoogerwerf is more popular as a tattoo artist than as a skater. On TikTok, he has 1.8 million fans and not only does he have tattoos on his own body, but he also designs them for others. The odds are low, but if the Netherlands win a medal in the relay, Hoogerwerf has already selected a spot for his next tattoo.