USA ice hockey players take on tough Finland and meet Canada again in the final

The ice hockey players of the United States settled with Finland in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament: 4-1. Although the result suggests that USA easily reached the final, the opposite is true.

Finland made it anything but easy for the reigning Olympic champion. In the first half, it was already tough and the two countries were not going to give in. Finnish goalkeeper Anni Keisala notably pushed her country forward and her teammate Michelle Karvinen missed a great chance in the last minute of the first half.

Bronze, bronze and more bronze?

The Finn didn’t give up, but after Cayla Barnes’ 1-0 and Finland’s two missed chances, Hilary Knight gave the United States a 2-0 lead. After the 3-0, thanks to a good introduction from Hayley Scamurra, the damage was done.

In the final phase of the match, Finland took Keisala off the ice and Susanne Tapani did something in exchange for the Finn. The final deal was Abby Roque: 4-1.

Finland has won bronze in thirteen of twenty World Cups and three of six Olympics behind Canada (which won the other semifinal on Monday) and the United States. The country can now also prepare for the battle for bronze.