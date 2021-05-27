Epidemiologists are worried as a number of those infected have been living with symptoms for at least a week. In total, those infected have visited at least eighty different locations. An infected person visited a busy stadium.

“ Highly contagious variant ”

Additionally, there are concerns that it affects the Indian variant of the virus. “Today we have seen more evidence that we are dealing with a highly contagious variant of the virus,” Victoria Prime Minister James Merlino said. “A variation to be worried about that runs faster than we’ve ever recorded.”

Authorities have already identified more than 10,000 people who could have been in contact with an infected person. The fear is that the number of people infected is increasing exponentially.

Insufficient test capacity

“There is no collective immunity in Australia,” says virologist Jane Halton to the Australian 9News of. “In addition, the testing capacity is insufficient.” The wait time has been reduced to several hours at various test sites in Melbourne: