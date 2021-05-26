The popular dating app Tinder has added a new feature to combat abuse and harassment. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the application will soon identify offensive messages as they are written. Users will then see the “Are you sure” warning on the screen before clicking Submit.

AI has been trained with posts flagged as inappropriate in the past. The functionality will continue to improve as more and more reports of inappropriate language follow. According to Tinder, previous tests with the “Are You Sure” feature reduced the amount of inappropriate language sent by 10%.

'Does this bother you' This isn't the first feature Tinder offers to minimize offensive content. The "Do not mind" function already exists. She asks the recipients of a message if they feel uncomfortable with certain messages.