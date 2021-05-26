From now on, you’ll read this if you’re rude on Tinder
The popular dating app Tinder offers a new tool: the “ Are You Sure ” feature makes users think twice before using offensive language. The app says it uses artificial intelligence to recognize excessive messages.
AI has been trained with posts flagged as inappropriate in the past. The functionality will continue to improve as more and more reports of inappropriate language follow. According to Tinder, previous tests with the “Are You Sure” feature reduced the amount of inappropriate language sent by 10%.
‘Does this bother you’
This isn’t the first feature Tinder offers to minimize offensive content. The “Do not mind” function already exists. She asks the recipients of a message if they feel uncomfortable with certain messages.
The “Are You Sure” feature is already available in countries such as the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hopes to deploy the tool in other markets in the coming months. We do not yet know when the position will arrive in Belgium.