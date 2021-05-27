“data-revoke =” “>

The treated wood foundation: “We make nesting boxes, benches, nurseries, building kits, basically everything. We often do it to order, ”says Lillie Bahadoer from the hobby workshop. “For example for people who receive social assistance and who have a small budget, but also for retirement homes or schools.”

The foundation has 26 members: “They are mainly unemployed people, retirees or divorced people”, explains Ans Hennes, chairman of the board of directors of the leisure workshop.

As long as we do not have accommodation, we cannot admit new members. Not to mention the work on the wood. “ member of the board of directors Daan Heinsen

There are now several registrations of new members, but the foundation is unable to comply. Board member Daan Heinsen: “As an association, there is nothing we can do at the moment. As long as we have no accommodation, we cannot admit new members. Let alone transform wood. . “

Heinsen had to close their warehouse doors on April 1: “We were in a warehouse in Goes that we could rent for a reasonable amount. The owner is commercial and now has other plans for the space. had to go out. “

“It doesn’t have to be a luxurious space”

In response, the municipality of Goes announced that it wished to contribute to the reflection on a new warehouse: “We have no formal relationship with the Hobbywerkplaats. As a municipality, we had a conversation with the Hobbywerkplaats and we let’s think about other accommodation options. “

“So we hope that soon we can find something else to be able to continue our activities,” said Hennes. “We are looking for a place where we can do a workshop. We don’t have a lot of requirements. It doesn’t have to be a luxurious space and our research area is very spacious, we only need power for our machines. Advice is welcome. . They can be sent by mail. Be sent to [email protected] “