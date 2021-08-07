2021 Olympics Updates – Alison Felix holds gold record for US and Nelly Korda men’s rings

Kevin Durant: two-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time Olympic gold medalist. Alison Felix is ​​now the most decorated track athlete in American history. She won gold with Sidney McLaughlin, Athing Mo and Delilah Muhammad. Medal awarded with Felix 11 and a tie-break with Karl Lewis.

In basketball, Durant scored a high 29 points, while Jason Tatum added 19 points off the bench to defeat Team USA Rudy Gobert and France 87-82 for their fourth straight gold.

The United States retaliated against France, which beat the Americans as a team. The US team went 9-2, capping the Tatum 3, pushing the difference to double digits.

Here’s the best of the action in Tokyo:

I went in relay and scored for Felix

Legendary Allison Felix’s Olympic career ended on Saturday with a gold medal in the 4x400m with a star-studded American team.

With 11 medals, Felix is ​​now the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history, surpassing Carl Lewis. She broke the record for most Olympic medals by a woman in the sport on Friday by winning bronze in the 400 meters.

She was joined in the squad by Sidney McLaughlin, Delilah Muhammad and Thing Mo, as Mo crossed the finish line in 3: 16.85 minutes – almost 4 seconds ahead of second-placed Poland. McLaughlin, who won gold in the 400m hurdles earlier this week, gave the United States an early lead on stage one and Felix upped it to become the second runner.

Jamaica won the bronze medal.

The Americans win the 4 x 400m relay!pic.twitter.com/Box15jpZaj VS team August 7, 2021

Japan wins baseball gold

In an ingenious game of throwing and hitting small balls, Japan beat the United States 2-0 to win the gold medal in baseball. It is the country’s first gold medal in baseball.

Japan could keep the crown for a while. The return of sport to the Olympics was temporary. No baseball will be played at the 2024 Games in Paris.

American basketball remains at the top of the podium

Kevin Durant resurfaced in the gold medal game.

Durant led the US team with 29 points, while Jason Tatum scored 19 points as the Americans continued to beat France 87-82 to win Olympic gold for the fourth year in a row.

The United States led with 14, but saw balls reduced to three with 10 seconds remaining. That’s when Durant froze the game with two free throws.

Johnny Holiday and Damien Lillard each scored 11 points for the Americans, who avenged their loss to France in the pool.

Athletics final

4 × 400 men’s relay

Moments after Felix and the Americans dominated their race, their male counterparts followed suit and also won gold in the 4 × 400 race.

The team of Michael Sherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Dedmon and Ray Benjamin finished in 2: 55.70 – almost a second and a half ahead of the Netherlands, who won silver and set a record. national. Botswana won the bronze medal.

Ladies 10000m

Dutchwoman Sivan Hasan’s quest to win the ‘triple’ ended on Friday with a third place in the 1500m, but her Olympics ended on Saturday with a gold in the 10,000m.

Also 5000 meters champion, Hassan left Tokyo with two gold medals and one bronze. After crossing the finish line in 29: 52.32 on Saturday, Hassan raised his arms in victory and then fell to the ground. After covering over 25 miles of competition during the races, Hassan had to crawl off the track and then lie on his side covered with ice packs.

She was candid about her three-run tally with her body when she spoke to the media on Friday.

“The last two days have been very stressful and it has cost me a lot of energy,” she said.

The 28-year-old is the 10,000-meter world champion and was part of a leading group of three runners for most of the race. She used her trademark in the final tournament to part ways with Bahraini silver medalist Kalkidan Gezahini and Ethiopian bronze medalist Letsenbet Gedi.

Hassan is the second woman in history, and the first since 1948, to win a medal in three individual races at a single Olympic Games. – Darcy Min

Korda wins gold in his last crazy race

Even a tropical storm can’t stop Nelly Korda from winning a gold medal at the Olympics. Not even the Japanese Mone Inami, the New Zealander Lydia Ko and the Indian Aditi Ashok.

Korda, who kept her cool, cool and beautiful during all four rounds of the women’s golf tournament, finished in the Under-17s. The American smiled and saluted her gold medal shot – not a big party, but recognition she deserved to be there. to be.

But she wasn’t the only one at Kasumigaseki Country Club to plead the case. After Korda cheats at the seventh hole, making it a triple draw with Ko and Ashok, she hits the reset – the three birds reset – to move forward three shots.

Korda kept the lead under 17, but with two holes left, tournament officials sounded the horn and called off play due to thunderstorms. Inami was one stroke behind in one second, while 2016 silver medalists Ashok and Kou finished 15th below third.

The delay lasted 45 minutes, and when play resumed Inami cleared his fly-away throw at 17 to share the lead with Korda. But it didn’t last long as the last hole was stunned as Corda finished the same.

Inami took the silver in the shoot-off and Kou the bronze. – Charlotte Gibson

Surprise medal for Team USA

US team athlete Molly Seidel ran her very first marathon in February 2020 – at the US Olympic trials. A year and a half later, she won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing the race in 2:27:46. Kenya went 1-2 – Pires Gebshireshire won the gold with a time of 2:27:20, followed by Brigid Kosgei. The women’s marathon was moved early Saturday morning to Sapporo, Japan due to the heat and humidity.

“It takes 10 years to succeed overnight. “- Marathon races “Here is my Bertie.” – Molly Seidel #TeamUSA – des_linden (@des_linden) August 6, 2021

Seidl is the third American to win a medal in the Olympic marathon, along with Dina Castor (bronze, 2004) and Joan Benoit Samuelson (gold, 1984).

Three fields for American water polo

American women’s water polo won the gold medal for the third time in a row at the Olympics. Rock star Ashley Johnson was in the goal when the US team beat Spain 14-5. It is the largest margin of victory for a gold medal event in Olympic history.

On her way to her third gold medal, Maggie Stevens resets the record. She now holds the Olympic career record of 56 goals.

Ladies USAWP Beaten 🇪🇸 14-5 – the biggest margin of victory ever in an Olympic gold medal game. They are a really dominant team. #Olympic Games in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/CrUHuI2epT VS team August 7, 2021

Pursue redemption?

The American men didn’t have a great race in Tokyo, but the men’s 4x400m relay final (8:50 a.m. ET) gives the American team a chance to make up for it. In the playoffs, the US preliminary team of Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Bryce Dedmon and Vernon Norwood finished at 2: 57.77 to win the playoffs and automatically advance to the final. They face Jamaica, the Netherlands and Italy, all in search of the podium.

Repeat the sequence?

For the women’s 4 × 400 race, the reigning United States champion qualifies for the relay final (8:30 a.m. ET) as the overwhelming favorite, winning the qualifier in 3: 20.86, the fastest time of all the preliminaries. Ten-time Olympic medalist Alison Felix is ​​expected to join the squad for her 11th Olympic medal.

After winning her 10th Olympic medal, Alison Felix is ​​expected to join the US 4x400m relay team in the final. Ryan Percy / Getty Images

He went to the field

Defending champions Brazil will face Spain at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday in a bid for the gold medal. Spain beat Japan 1-0 in the semifinals, while Brazil beat Mexico 4-1. In 2016, Brazil won the gold medal on penalties against Germany.

Is gold in the family?

23-year-old American high jumper Vashti Cunningham, daughter of the Philadelphia Eagles and former Minnesota Vikings star Randall Cunningham, will be a medal contender when the women’s high jump final kicks off (6:35 a.m. ET). Her jump of 1.95 meters in the preliminary round automatically qualified her for the final. She finished first at the US Olympic Trials in June and a month earlier had set a personal best with a jump of 1.80 meters.