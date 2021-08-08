The Dutch show jumping riders did not win a Nations Cup medal at the Olympic Games. National coach Rob Ehrens de Weert’s team finished in fourth place with 17 penalty points.

The riders had qualified for the final with ten countries at the last minute. Everyone started from scratch.

Reserve

Ehrens has decided in consultation with his riders to replace Willem Greve (Zypria S) in the final with Harrie Smolders. The 41-year-old Brabançon, who traveled to Japan as a reserve, jumped flawlessly with Bingo du Parc and stayed in time. Smolders thus climbed the Orange team to fifth place in the standings, after Marc Houtzager with Dante when the starting combination had overturned two bars and exceeded the allotted time (9 penalty points).

Tired

Maikel van der Vleuten, who won individual bronze earlier this week with Beauville Z, also had to take 8 penalty points on the last lap. The combination had completed three clear rounds in the individual tournament, but fatigue seemed to set in in the Nations Cup. Van der Vleuten and Beauville Z also lost two points in qualifying.

Totally wrong

France appeared to win gold in Tokyo after two clear rounds and just 2 penalty points for exceeding the time limit. But everything turned out badly for the last rider, Penélope Leprévost. His horse Vancouver de Lanlore at first hesitated and then refused to continue, which cost France a medal.