After nearly three hours of hard work in the heat of Sapporo, Jill Holterman managed to finish the Olympic marathon last night. The athlete from Egmond aan den Hoef arrived after two hours, 45 minutes and 27 seconds.

With this, Holterman finished in 63rd place. In advance, she had hoped for a time of less than two hours and forty minutes, but due to the extremely difficult conditions, this proved impractical.

“That was indeed the plan. But the level is unprecedented. It was the maximum achievable for me today and I’m just very proud of the way I did it,” Holterman replies to Twitter.

