Writes Radio Denmark Tuesday night was late. The Danish Foreign Ministry said 14 Norwegians and one legal resident of Denmark were on board.

After the Taliban captured Afghanistan on Sunday, the Pakistani capital Islamabad was forced to evacuate many of its embassy staff.

Sorting process

According to the Danish Foreign Ministry, the plane was forced to depart from Islamabad at 21 NST with only 15 passengers on board as its lease expired.

The Danish foreign ministry wrote that it was demanding continued evictions, making it difficult to expel more people at once.

Foreign Minister Eriksson Short confirmed on Monday that all Norwegians at the embassy were from Afghanistan. At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is working hard to deport local embassy staff and their families.

As many as possible will be evicted

4,000 U.S. troops were in Afghanistan Monday night to help evacuate and control the international airport in Kabul.

Although the situation at the airport is less chaotic than in recent days, many countries, including the United States, still want to evacuate as many people as possible safely.

“Currently, the airport is safe and open to civil aviation,” said US General Frank McKenzie. The New York Times.