The Ministry of Defense confirms to PNR that several flights are scheduled for Kabul today, but the Ministry has not yet said when they will depart and arrive there. The airport reopened last night. Earlier, a Dutch military plane was unable to land as the airport was closed. The Dutch plane was on its way to evacuate interpreters, local embassy staff and families.

The United States is sending an additional 1,000 troops to the Afghan capital, Kabul, to increase its military presence to 7,000. They should help with the currently suspended evacuations. About 30,000 people are expected to be taken to safety, the US media reported.

David Gregmans, a senior lecturer in geopolitics at the University of Antwerp, says the US president may have negotiated a new deal with his predecessor, Trump, even though he has been blamed for ending the deal with the Taliban. According to Greigmans, Biden underestimated how fast it would go and did not intervene ‘with the resulting confusion’.

‘Geopolitical implications are incalculable’

According to Greigmans, the geopolitical implications are incalculable. The professor says, no longer will nations think twice before believing in the West. Moreover, Russia and China will insist on the West not to bring peace. “Today’s Afghanistan is tomorrow’s Taiwan,” China sent a message to Taiwan, which relied on the United States for military assistance. “It can have all sorts of unintended consequences.”

Wrong picture Afghanistan

Although Joe Biden denies that the intervention in Afghanistan ‘built the nation’, foreign commentator Bernard Hummelberg says it is the attitude of NATO countries other than an American story. Hemelberg disagreed with the Griegmans: ‘The desire to leave the days of Obama was a decision that took them ten years.’ You can’t always blame Pitton, which is Hammelberg.

“We have a complete misconception, because where does it say that all the people of Afghanistan are against the Taliban? At least the Afghan armed forces did not leave immediately.” Hemelberg said: