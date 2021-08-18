Wed. Aug 18th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan 14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan 1 min read

14 Norwegians return home from Afghanistan

Thelma Binder 10 hours ago 56
Security: Several flights to Kabul Security: Several flights to Kabul 2 min read

Security: Several flights to Kabul

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 63
Americans lower flag at embassy in Afghanistan | Abroad The Americans unfurled the flag at the embassy in Afghanistan abroad 2 min read

The Americans unfurled the flag at the embassy in Afghanistan abroad

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 68
The Taliban have no access to US-Afghanistan central bank reserves The Taliban have no access to US-Afghanistan central bank reserves 1 min read

The Taliban have no access to US-Afghanistan central bank reserves

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 124
Morocco plans to open an embassy in Israel Morocco plans to open an embassy in Israel 1 min read

Morocco plans to open an embassy in Israel

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 229
Weakness in the health system - sister cities Weakness in the health system – sister cities 4 min read

Weakness in the health system – sister cities

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 143

You may have missed

Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese 'Shang-Chi' controversy Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy 2 min read

Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Chinese ‘Shang-Chi’ controversy

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 30
Reserveren en ruimtegebrek hinderen treinreis met fiets Reservations and lack of space hamper train travel by bike – Radar 4 min read

Reservations and lack of space hamper train travel by bike – Radar

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 39
Harsh criticism of rowing coach Emke: "What did Holland Eight do?" Harsh criticism of rowing coach Emke: “What did Holland Eight do?” 1 min read

Harsh criticism of rowing coach Emke: “What did Holland Eight do?”

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 46
Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day 2 min read

Kaag: First Dutch left Kabul • US evacuates 1,100 people in one day

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 37