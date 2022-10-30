Not all fast food restaurants are the same. Planning a trip around the globe? Then you should definitely consider making a few stops at the weirdest McDonald’s restaurants around the world.

In addition to prime real estate in the most exclusive locations, McDonald’s also has some extravagant restaurants in its portfolio that will raise your eyebrows. From an airplane to a bank, no concept is too crazy for the architects of the popular fast food chain.

10 Weird McDonald’s Restaurants

Seat belts fastened? We immediately go up in the air.

1. Taupo, New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can eat a Big Mac on an old plane.

The decommissioned DC-3 from the 1960s even received a fresh coat of paint recently.

2. Roswell, USA

And we are looking for higher and higher stratospheres. If you don’t spot any aliens on your New Mexico road trip, you can always opt for chicken nuggets.

ufo mcdonald’s (date unknown, possibly early 90s) Roswell, New Mexico asset pic.twitter.com/INbBzAhok4 — nonstandard mcdonalds (@nonstandardmcd) September 7, 2020

How could it be otherwise that there is a UFO-shaped McDonald’s restaurant in Roswell?

3. Sydney, Australia

Back on the track. At Sydney Airport, burgers and fries also have to traverse all sorts of escalators and conveyor belts to get to their destination.

Fortunately, there is no security check, otherwise orders would take a long time at this McDonald’s restaurant.

4. New Hyde Park, USA

When McDonald’s bought this 19th century mansion, it planned to demolish the building.

But the locals fought tooth and nail against the destruction of historical heritage.

5. Paris, France

While strolling through all the design and vintage shops of the Saint-Lazare district in Paris, you will also come across a one-of-a-kind McDonald’s restaurant.

Once a brewery, now a Big Mac.

6. Tbilisi, Georgia

Still nostalgic for space?

Then you can visit this McDonald’s Observatory in Georgia.

7. Yangshuo, China

Between the mountains of Yangshuo, you can enjoy the view as well as crispy fries.

McDonald’s meme reminding me of my favorite in Yangshuo, Guangxi Province, China it’s pretty AND garish at the same time, I love it pic.twitter.com/nSSS4h1wVw – it’s mils (@miwwiew) May 14, 2020

One of the most beautiful McDonald’s locations in the world.

8. Kristiansand, Norway

When the piggy bank for the trip around the world is almost exhausted, you can run for money in Kristansand.

This former bank is now a McDonald’s restaurant.

9. Bray, Ireland

And in Bray, they liked nothing better than to turn the old town hall into McDonald’s.

Would civil servants also be retrained to become fast food workers?

10. Melbourne, Australia

We make the last round the world pit stop in Melbourne.

Where a beautiful art deco building sets the stage for your favorite restaurant chain.

More McDonald’s news

The Fast Food Fanatics Among Us This article sure to taste. And do you already know what McDonald’s is called these days in Russia?