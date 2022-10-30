Several teams installed new engine parts in the United States this weekend, resulting in a grid penalty. FORMULA 1 lists grid penalties (so far) for the United States Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez +5

Red Bull has fitted Sergio Pérez’s RB18 with a new internal combustion engine and a new exhaust. The exhaust is in the regulations, the internal combustion engine is number five for the season where three are authorized. Pérez must therefore give up five places on the grid.

Guanyu Zhou +5

Like Pérez, Guanyu Zhou has a new combustion engine. Also in this case, he is number five of the season and the Chinese Alfa Romeo driver will receive a five-place grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc +10

It’s not a surprise: Ferrari has equipped Charles Leclerc’s F1-75 with a new internal combustion engine and a turbo. It is an internal combustion engine with a reliability update. Leclerc goes over the limit with these two games and receives a total of ten grid spots.

Fernando Alonso +5

Fernando Alonso complained about it after Singapore: the reliability of the Alpine is not yet at the top. In Austin, the Spaniard must believe in his sixth heat engine of the season and must give up five places on the starting grid.