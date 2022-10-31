WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is in talks with the European Union to step up efforts on sanctions against China. For example, President Joe Biden’s administration wants to use the information-sharing and enforcement processes to further thwart the Asian superpower, insiders told financial news agency Bloomberg.

This is expected to be discussed further at a business forum with senior EU and US officials in early December. Several European countries do not want to turn this meeting into an anti-China occasion, but want to focus more on cooperation with the United States on digital infrastructure, among others.

For example, the Netherlands has already expressed concerns about the strict US export bans against China, especially in the field of chips. The chip machine manufacturer Veldhoven ASML is an important player in this field. But there are certainly those in favor of more restrictions against China. For example, Germany fears that China will increasingly become an enemy rather than a partner or competitor.

A US government spokesman denied the plans. According to the EU, introducing the same sanctions against China as against Russia is now out of the question, because the situation is different. Export bans to Russia, introduced after the invasion of Ukraine, are considered one of the most effective measures to hit the country.