Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women XIs odds, stadium report, weather forecast, match prediction and live broadcast details

The Zimbabwean women will play against the Netherlands on Friday in the fourth qualifying match for the Women’s World Cup, which takes place at the country club in Harare.

Three top teams from the qualifying tournament will compete in the Women’s Eight-Side Cricket World Cup in February and March 2022, with the host nation New Zealand as well as Australia, England, South Africa and India.

Five teams that go on to finish in the qualifying tournament will join Australia, England, South Africa, India and New Zealand in the ICC Women’s 10 Team tournament over the next three years.

Women from Zimbabwe were placed in group B, while women from the Netherlands were placed in group A.

Women from Zimbabwe and the Netherlands both secured their places in this tournament in the regional qualifiers. The women of Zimbabwe are the hosts and will try to take advantage of it. They were hit hard as they will miss leading hitter Chibu Mugiri Teripano.

The women of Zimbabwe have had a lot of time to participate in this tournament which is an added advantage. They recently played two ODI series against Irish women and Bangladeshi women both at home and also.

The Dutch last played in August when they made the European zone qualifiers for the T20 Women’s World Cup. The Dutch will see this platform as an opportunity to make themselves visible on the big stage between the big teams.

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Women Match Details

corresponding to: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Women, warm-up match, ICC Women’s World Cup qualification

date and time: November 19, 2021, Friday, 1:00 p.m. IST

place: Country Club, Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Women’s Bid Plan Report Against the Netherlands

The wicket should be beneficial for the batsmen and bowlers. There must therefore be a match between the bat and the ball. The teams will want to run on the plateau. However, they will also think of the pursuit to get a feel for the behavior of the court in the early laps.

Weather Zimbabwean women vs Dutch women

Bad weather for this game. It should rain during the game. Temperatures range from 22 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Women vs Netherlands Female potential 11th ranglijst

Zimbabwean women: Mary Ann Musonda (Captain), Josephine Nkomo, Modestor Mupachekw, Precious Marang, Sharni Marie Myers, Lorne Ferry, Nyasha Gwanzura Numater Mutasa, Lauren Chuma, Nomphilu Sibanda, Chaidza Dororo, Esther Mbuvana

Dutch women: Heather Segers (captain), Isabel van der Wooning, Juliet Post, Robin Rijke, Steyr Callis, Hannah Lander, Gwen Blumen, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Seggers, Babette de Lied

Match Predictions Women vs Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe women appear to be well prepared after playing two home series. They faced the Women of Ireland for the first time in four games. While they won the first game, they lost the next three, losing the series.

Then they played Bangladesh Women’s in a three-match series. The Zimbabwean women ultimately lost the series 3-0. However, staying connected and playing at home gives them an advantage.

The Dutch have made four appearances in the regional qualifiers for Europe. They won two games and also lost a lot. They did not have enough training for the next matches of this tournament.

Zimbabwean women will likely come out of this competition with a victory.

forecast: Zimbabwean women win this competition

zimbabwe women vs dutch women live broadcast details and channel list

TV: Not available

Live broadcast: Not available

