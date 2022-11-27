Friday is Black Friday, but it’s unclear to what extent European stores will benefit from the American shopping spree. Atratius, a credit insurance company that looked at various countries, reported this. At the moment, the film looks to be a rosé only in the US.

Friday is Black Friday, but it’s unclear to what extent European stores will benefit from the American shopping spree. ( AP )

Analysts at the credit insurer expect Dutch retailers to run on low consumer confidence. They expect consumers to postpone large purchases as a result. Atratius expects sales to be disappointing compared to last year. The advantage is that unsold items will receive an even greater discount in early 2023.

Read more CBS: Stores sell less, but sell at higher prices

German retailers are not expecting to break any records on Black Friday. In Germany, the focus is mainly on electronics. Atratius believes that many entrepreneurs want to sell their surplus stock at a huge discount. But there are entrepreneurs who find it very difficult to offer a discount. For example, the German retail sector has been plagued by supply problems and increased costs.

Bigger discounts in Spain and the US

The credit insurer expects serious discounts in Spanish stores. Spanish retailers have large shares. As Spain suffers from inflation, the expectation is that consumers will avoid expensive items. Atratius thinks big discounts will be offered because retailers want to sell their products.

In the US, according to Atradius, people are optimistic about Black Friday despite inflation in the US. Analysts at the credit insurer think the outfit will be very popular. Discounts on apparel, footwear and accessories are at their highest level in three years.

Read more Trade Unions seek help for retail, slogan: ‘Minister will take action’