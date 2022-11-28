A tense relationship with India, a nuclear arsenal, but also a huge real estate portfolio, a large share of the government budget and a general national mood: Pakistan’s top military boss has a tough task ahead of him. The conferment of the post is in many ways a more momentous moment than the visit of a Prime Minister in the South Asian country. This time freshman appointment is additional Army Commander Pakistan is mired in political crisis.

Thursday Government announced Former intelligence officer Asim Munir takes over from General Gama Jawad Bajwa. He was the Chief of the Armed Forces after an extension of six years. “When you consider how much economic, political and diplomatic power he had at the time, you can understand how much anticipation this appointment had,” Uzair Yunus said. For the Atlantic Council, an American think tank The Pakistani Politics ‘Translation’ For general public.

The Army is one of the largest conglomerates in the country, giving economic power to the armed forces. The military often dominates politics: the country has been under military rule for a total of thirty years since independence in 1947. After a history of coups, the military is seen as a stabilizing factor that only intervenes in crises to protect its own interests.

Former spy chief and Pakistan’s new army chief Asim Munir Photo ISPRY/REUTERS



Prime Minister was stripped of his post

Outgoing General Bajwa managed to outlive a Prime Minister during his tenure at the top. His retirement comes at a difficult time as the political crisis unfolds since February. Former cricketer Imran Khan, who was elected Prime Minister in 2018, was dismissed by Parliament in April. Bad economy made him lose faith in him.

Khan once described the armed forces as the “only functioning system” in his country, but is now the main driver of chaos. Since his ouster, he has accused both his successor Sharif and Bajwa of conspiring against him with the help of the United States. He wants early elections.

The Army cannot afford to respond to such allegations. Last week The opposition BJP warned the politician In his last televised speech: “Patience has a limit.” According to him, the army led by him resisted the temptation to intervene in the crisis.

Nevertheless, sooner or later the military will have to listen to itself, says analyst Yunus: “Citizens are aware of the power of the military leadership. In some situations, that interruption is more appreciated than others. But the military leadership is expected to be associated with the debate in Pakistan on the economy, foreign policy or elections.

Munir, who was promoted to four-star general before being appointed army chief, will have some time to decide how much political intervention he sees fit for the military. As his own promotion did nothing to quell the unrest caused by Khan, a domestic crisis immediately demanded his attention. The two have a strained relationship: Muneer headed the powerful intelligence agency ISI between October 2018 and June 2019, but was removed from the post by Khan. “A short-lived spy chief,” Yunus said. “It has not been officially announced why he had to leave so quickly, but it is clear that the relationship between them has deteriorated.”



Imran Khan was attacked at a protest rally earlier this month: A sign of how the pillars under Pakistani politics are loosening





It is because of this animosity that Muneer may have been the first choice of the current government. He now has no fear that the new army chief will open a path for Khan to return to the prime ministership. His party PTI issued formal congratulations, but Khane continued his protest.

Do not march to Islamabad

Saturday Said the former Prime Minister Thousands of supporters in the northern city of Rawalpindi. He admitted that he had failed to fix “this corrupt system” in his own time. But now “PTI will withdraw from all local and national assemblies”. His speech was part of a multi-day march to mobilize as much opposition as possible against Sharif’s government. Saturday was Khan’s first appearance since the shooting at a rally in Wazirabad three weeks ago. In Rawalpindi Pakistani media sources said PTI politicians ignored warnings for their safety.

Khan decides not to come to Islamabad, the final destination of his caravan in the original plan. The government cannot handle its supporters: “I did not come to the capital to avoid anarchy in our country.” He will plan another way to force the election he wants.

A clash with security forces in the capital that was feared earlier appears to have been averted. But it is clear that the arrival of a new army chief will not bring stability back to Pakistan this time.

General Bajwal retires on Tuesday. After his unusually long run, In it, according to Pakistani media, he also did good business, he withdraws from public life, but behind the scenes, Yunus thinks. Then it will be on Munir’s hand to focus on international security along with domestic political chaos.