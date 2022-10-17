You can expect this from F1TV, Viaplay and Ziggo Sport during race weekend in Austin

The Formula 1 season is moving towards the end of the year and with four races to go, the United States Grand Prix is ​​on the schedule this weekend. For the second time this season, the Formula 1 circus will travel to America, this time it will race in Austin.

Max Verstappen was the famous man after the Japanese Grand Prix. The Dutchman managed to win the race with force majeure. His teammate Sergio Perez faced Charles Leclerc at the end of the race. Where the outside world thought half points were being awarded, this was ultimately not the case. Leclerc received a five-second penalty after the race and Verstappen can therefore call himself a double champion.

The article continues below the video

F1 Television

The Formula 1 streaming service can only focus on the premier class this weekend. Formula 3 and Formula 2 will not be in the United States and so that is the schedule.

21st of October 21:00 – 22:00 F1 first free test October 22 00:00 – 01:30 Second free F1 test October 22 21:00 – 22:00 F1 third free practice October 22 11:30 p.m. – 11:55 p.m. Overview of qualifications October 23 00h00 – 01h00 Qualification October 23 01h00 – 01h30 Qualifying exam October 23 20:00 – 20:55 Race preview October 23 21:00 – 23:00 United States Grand Prix October 23 11 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. Race review

by play

The Dutch Formula 1 rights holder of course also has a calendar. Session times are of course the same as with F1 TV, but the Swedish streaming service offers slightly different content to its sports counterpart itself. The complete program can be consulted in the table below this text.

21st of October 8:50 p.m. – 10 p.m. F1 first free test 21st of October 22:30 – 00:00 Formula 1 in the studio: Shakedown in the United States 21st of October 11:50 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Second free F1 test October 22 8:50 p.m. – 10 p.m. F1 third free practice October 22 22:50 – 00:00 Overview of qualifications October 23 00h00 – 01h00 Qualification October 23 01:00 – 02:00 Qualifications Review October 23 7:50 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Race preview October 23 21:00 – 23:00 United States Grand Prix October 23 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Race review

Ziggo Sports

The former Dutch Formula 1 rights holder has to make do with summaries this year, but the channel is nonetheless building a preview and afterthought for the Austin race.

21st of October 10:30 p.m. Ziggo Sport Race Café October 22 05:10 Formula 1: USA GP Qualification (Summary) October 23 11:00 p.m. Ziggo Sport Race Café: the review

GPFans is looking for developers!