(ABM FN-Dow Jones) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking further action within her department to keep the United States out of trouble after a measure to suspend the ceiling on the debt this weekend. Yellen announced this in a letter to the US Congress on Monday.

In the letter, Yellen again urges Congress to take action “as soon as possible” on the borrowing limit.

While US President Joe Biden is confident policymakers will vote for a raise, Senate Minority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell has suggested his party colleagues won’t.

Without raising the US debt ceiling or suspending it again, the Treasury could be empty by October or November, according to the Congressional Budget Office.