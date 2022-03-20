World Indoor Championships: Bol wins silver 400 meters behind Miller-Uibo | sport

He won in 50.31 seconds, Bol was second in 50.57. The bronze medal went to Jamaican Stephenie-Ann McPherson in 50.79. Lieke Klaver finished sixth. She ran 52.67. Bol won the second Dutch medal at these World Indoor Championships. On Friday, Jessica Schilder won bronze in the shot put.

Miller-Uibo took the lead in lane 6 after the first lap. The 27-year-old had a small lead after 200 meters and didn’t let go. Bol, who started in lane 4, came close enough in the final meters but also had to make sure she stayed ahead of McPherson for second place.

Bol, who won Olympic bronze in the 400 meters hurdles at the Tokyo Games last year, went to the World Cup in Belgrade with the best time of the season in the 400 meters. At the Dutch National Championships in February, she ran 50.30. Miller-Uibo stayed a hundredth of a second above that in the World Cup final. The athlete from the Bahamas is the double Olympic champion in this distance.

Zoe Sedney

Zoë Sedney finished sixth in the 60m hurdles. She finished her first World Cup final in 8.07 seconds. The title went to Cyréna Samba-Mayela of France in 7.78. Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas won silver, American Gabrielle Cunningham won bronze.

Earlier in the evening, Sedney won her semifinal with a time of 7.95. Maayke Tjin-A-Lim found herself blocked in the semi-final of the 60 meters hurdles. Earlier in the day, she had set a personal best in Belgrade with 8.11.

Sedney is the third Dutch athlete to reach the 60m hurdles final. Marjan Olyslager did it in 1987 (fifth) and 1989 (sixth). Nadine Visser won bronze in 2018. Visser is absent from this World Cup. She suffered a hamstring injury during the Dutch national championships and is forced to skip the Belgrade tournament.

Sprinter Jacobs beats defending champion Coleman at 60 yards

Italian athlete Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in the 60 meters. The defending Olympic champion in the 100 meters beat defending champion Christian Coleman of the United States with a minimal difference. The bronze went to another American, Marvin Bracy. Jacobs came in at 6.41 seconds and was just faster than Coleman in milliseconds. The American sprinter had a better start, but was knocked down on the line.

Coleman missed the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The reigning world champion on this track first received a two-year suspension for missing three doping controls in one year. The CAS International Sports Tribunal showed some leniency and reduced the suspension to eighteen months, but Coleman was still absent from Tokyo.