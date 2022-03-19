Femke Bol rushes to World Cup silver medal: ‘I was very angry with myself after that semi-final’

400 metersFemke Bol won silver in the 400 meters at the world indoor championships in Belgrade. The 22-year-old only had to put up with Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas in the final.

Miller-Uibo was in the lead for most of the race and won outright in 50.31 seconds, Bol was second in 50.57. The bronze medal went to Jamaican Stephenie-Ann McPherson in 50.79. Lieke Klaver was sixth in 52.67. Bol, who qualified for the final yesterday with a pike dive, won the Dutch second medal at these World Indoor Championships. On Friday, Jessica Schilder won bronze in the shot put.



Quote This semi-final made me super sharp Femke Bowl

,,Just as bronze at the Games was very beautiful, this silver medal is also beautiful. Losing the Olympic champion is not the worst,” Bol told the LIT† “I’m in good shape. To beat Miller-Uibo I had to give 100%, then another 5% had to come from somewhere, my coach said. I didn’t have that 5%, but it was a very good race.”

In the semifinals, Bol was defeated on Friday night by Jamaica’s Stephenie-Ann McPherson. He took the lead after a fast first lap and then managed to hold off the Dutchman. ,,I learned a lot from this semi-final. I was very angry with myself,” Bol said. “It made me super sharp. Fortunately, it was in the semi-finals and not in the final.

Femke Bol crosses the finish line in second position. © SCS/Soenar Chamid



Good last meters Bol

Miller-Uibo took the lead in lane 6 after the first lap. The 27-year-old had a small lead after 200 meters and didn’t let go. Bol, who started in lane 4, came close enough in the final meters but also had to make sure she stayed ahead of McPherson for second place. Bol, who won Olympic bronze in the 400 meters hurdles at the Tokyo Games last year, went to the World Cup in Belgrade with the best time of the season in the 400 meters. At the Dutch National Championships in February, she ran 50.30. Miller-Uibo stayed a hundredth of a second above that in the World Cup final. The athlete from the Bahamas is the double Olympic champion in this distance.

Sedney sixth at 60 yards

Zoë Sedney finished sixth in the 60m hurdles. She finished her first World Cup final in 8.07 seconds. The title went to Cyréna Samba-Mayela of France in 7.78. Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas won silver, American Gabrielle Cunningham won bronze.

Earlier in the evening, Sedney won her semifinal with a time of 7.95. Maayke Tjin-A-Lim found herself blocked in the semi-final of the 60 meters hurdles. Earlier in the day, she had set a personal best in Belgrade with 8.11.

Sedney is the third Dutch athlete to reach the 60m hurdles final. Marjan Olyslager did it in 1987 (fifth) and 1989 (sixth). Nadine Visser won bronze in 2018. Visser is absent from this World Cup. She suffered a hamstring injury during the Dutch national championships and is forced to skip the Belgrade tournament.

Zoe Sedney. ©AP



Jacobs defeats defending champion Coleman

Italian athlete Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in the 60 meters. The defending Olympic champion in the 100 meters beat defending champion Christian Coleman of the United States with a minimal difference. The bronze went to another American, Marvin Bracy.

Jacobs came in at 6.41 seconds and was just faster than Coleman in milliseconds. The American sprinter had a better start, but was knocked down on the line.

Coleman missed the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. The reigning world champion on this track first received a two-year suspension for missing three doping controls in one year. The CAS International Sports Tribunal showed some leniency and reduced the suspension to eighteen months, but Coleman was still absent from Tokyo.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs. © ANP / EPA



Crouser defeated, Warner’s first world title

Ryan Crouser was surprisingly beaten in the shot put. The American Olympic champion, undefeated for two seasons, had to leave the world title to the Brazilian Darlan Romani. At 22.53 meters, he hits 9 centimeters further than Crouser.

Olympic champion Katie Nageotte of the United States also suffered a loss in the pole vault. Her compatriot Sandi Morris extended her world indoor title with 4.80 meters. Nageotte came in at 4.75 meters, good for the money.

Canadian Damian Warner won his first world title in the heptathlon. The Tokyo Olympic champion in the decathlon overtook Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer in the standings with a solid closing 1000 meters. Warner finished at 6489 points, Ehammer came in at 6363 points.

Jereem Richards was the best in the 400 meters. The athlete from Trinidad and Tobago won in 45.00 seconds. Spaniard Mariano García won gold in the 800 meters in 1.46.20. Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay won the 1500 meters world title with 3.57.19.

Damian Warner. ©AFP



Van Gool unsubscribes

Joris van Gool is not competing in the 60 meters at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. The Dutch athlete withdrew from the series because he did not feel fit enough, reports the Athletics Union.

Van Gool was the only Dutch participant at this distance among the men. At the end of February, 23-year-old Tilburger won the 60 meters in 6.61 seconds at the Dutch Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn. It was the fourth year in a row that Van Gool had won the national title at this distance.

Van Gool won bronze in the 60 meters at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in 2019.

Ukrainian refugee becomes world champion

High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchich won gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. The Ukrainian reached a height of 2.02 meters. With this, she edged Australian Eleanor Patterson (2.00 meters) and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya of Kazakhstan (1.98 meters).

Mahuchich was forced to flee her home in Dnipro after Russia invaded Ukraine last month. She hid in a cellar for a while and then decided to make the 2000 kilometer journey to Belgrade to participate in the World Cup. She found the right way to Serbia after “hundreds of phone calls, explosions, fires and air raid sirens”, she said on Saturday.

Mahuchich was the reigning European Indoor Champion. The Ukrainian won bronze at the Tokyo Games last summer.

