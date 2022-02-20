Workshop ‘Cleaning with success’ in the Stadsplein library

AMSTELVEEN In collaboration with the Amstelland Library, professional organizer Sanne Bender from ‘Happiness in Order’ will give the workshop ‘Successful tidying up this way’ on Friday 4 March at 10.00 am at the Stadsplein Library. The tidying up coach workshop is aimed at everyone who longs for more peace, space and overview, in the house or at work from home and therefore in the head. Think of a home with no missing items and no piles to re-sort.

“If you have a lot of things at home, which are also not so conveniently organized, you can see it as a mountain to deal with and experience a lot of turmoil,” says Sanne Bender. “During my two-hour workshop, you will learn practical principles for tidying up and making decisions about your belongings. You will receive information on how to approach tidying up in a way that makes it easier for you. You will also learn how to easily decide what to keep and what not to keep and, if you keep something, how to do it easily.

Participants can also ask questions. The workshop should inspire participants to start at home afterwards and achieve more peace and space in their home or workplace. Sanne Bender works with his company happy in order in the regions of Amstelland and Meerlanden and Ronde Venen. It helps people who suffer from too many things and too little space or time at home or in their workplace.

Anton Furnée from the Amstelland Library is very pleased that Sanne Bender is also giving the workshop in Amstelveen, as a continuation of his well-received workshop at the library branch in Aalsmeer. “His workshop fits well with our personal development activities.”

Interested persons can register via the library website