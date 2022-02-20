“It’s stuffing on a stamp”, district against the extension of the primary school

The director of the Lucas Education division recognizes that the site is not ideal. “The problem is that we have to achieve something in a small place that just simply doesn’t fit.” An additional issue is that local residents want the facade of the 1931 school building to remain. To make room for the new building, the school yard has to be moved from the back to the front, and there too, there is no space. “Maybe we’ll investigate that now, if we want to use the road for school,” says Van Putten.