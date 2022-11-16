Wonderful outing with your cycling friends! Bicycle Film Festival Amsterdam, December 2-4 | Fiets.nl

Bicycle Film Festival has been celebrating “the bicycle” through film, music and art for 22 years. The festival has already traveled to 100 cities around the world and is happening now From December 2 to 4 in Amsterdam. As far as we are concerned, a wonderful outing for you and your cycling friends; feet up and enjoying great movies about what we love to do.

great program

At two locations in Amsterdam; Go out and Move amsterdam there are nearly 50 films from more than 20 countries. In addition to watching movies, you can participate in panel discussions, listen to live music, and stretch your legs on one of the social rides. on This site you can consult the complete program by day and order tickets. The films take place over three days. If you can’t decide, you can buy a ‘Full Film Festival Pass’ for €51 and day tickets are available from €16. Hurry because tickets are going fast!

Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival

Special movies

As you’d expect, a wide range of cycling-related topics will be covered, spread across seven programs. In the wide range, there is something for everyone, to get into the mood that we have some films highlighted for you:

Kampala Cycle Couriers: Cycling legend Anna van der Breggen produced this documentary about four Ugandan cyclists who set up their first bike courier service. You see how their commitment and courage are gradually being tested.

You can’t do it alone: Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison had no queer role models to look up to. She was afraid that her career would end if she went out. Now Lea is off to Unbound Gravel Race to prove to herself and other cyclists that you don’t have to choose between who you love and the sport you love.

Embark on the Transcontinental Race: Go on an adventure with these three bikepacking films: The Transcordilleras, The East Texas Showdown and The Transcontinental Race.

Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival

courage and grace: The very first Paris-Roubaix Women’s race through the lens of SD Worx. The film shows how far women’s cycling has come and what remains to be done for equality in cycling.

Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival

Tandem: L39I0N of Los Angeles is the first black professional cycling team in the United States. This film follows six team members as they navigate a cycling sport traditionally dominated by white men.

Mbogi Aman: In cycling, there is a continent that is not yet in the spotlight: Africa. A growing group of African cyclists are ready to show their strength at the international level. The AMANI Migration Gravel Race, held in Kenya, was a game-changer for some of East Africa’s best cyclists.

Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival Photo: Bicycle Film Festival

If you decide to go to the Bicycle Film Festival Amsterdam, we wish you lots of fun and inspiration for your 2023 cycling season!