FIA president Mohamed Ben Sulayem is busy chatting with drivers George Russell (L) and Alexander Alban. The film is solid

It initially appeared problematic for Verstappen’s team Red Bull and motorsport’s federation the FIA ​​after last week’s news. Yes, Red Bull is one of the ten teams to spend the most money in 2021 in the first year of the so-called budget cap. Less than 5 percent of what emerged after analysis of the accounts appeared to be red for both. Bull and FIA only. A perfect way.

A large fine may be sufficient to end the case. This allowed the confederation to refrain from in-game penalties that would destabilize the championship, resulting in damage to its image. That quickly turned into vain hope when it became clear that Red Bull’s competition saw the matter differently.

Ferrari director Laurent Mackies explained that a few million overruns at the last race in Japan (out of a $145 million budget) could already have enormous benefits for a team. ‘Let’s say 7 million more. Seventy engineers. That’s a lot of lap time,” he said.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton spoke the same words. He underlined that the three lakh extra for the revamped division makes the difference between winning and losing the world title. His team boss Toto Wolff said he was happy to pay the penalty in exchange for a faster car. “Eventually you’ll have a car that can run on steroids.”

Red Bull ‘surprised and disappointed’



Red Bull responded with “surprise and disappointment” at the FIA ​​results, which did not specify the exact amount. The group says the expenditure has been restricted and is considering appealing the assessment. among others telegram He wrote about a possible calculation error included in the budget cap for free lunches for almost 1,000 employees at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes.

It received a critical reception, including on social media. Twitter posted Edited photos What the majestic Red Bull Canteen should stand for. They also joked about it ‘Hungry’ Verstappen Or a Red Bull engineer slipping off the rear wing while eating lunch and accidentally crashing into a car. Improved.

So, with any explanation, the question is whether the team can still tilt the image of higher costs.

On Monday, a beef sent by McLaren boss Brown to Formula 1 bosses and the FIA ​​was leaked. In it, he calls for Red Bull to be punished unsportingly, because for him it was nothing less than cheating. By exceeding the cap, Brown says a team has an ‘unfair advantage’ in building the car of the year, and the stable will continue to benefit in subsequent seasons.

A crucial test for the new FIA boss



Brown proposes that budget breakers cut the ceiling and wind-tunnel time for next year, impeding the car’s development. His proposals will no doubt be debated next weekend in media sessions and backrooms in Austin, where Formula 1 comes together for the US Grand Prix.

After all, the issue is an important test for this year’s new FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem. In those twelve months, Ben Sulayem was more involved in F1 than his predecessor, Jean Todt, in twelve years. The president of the United Arab Emirates is involved in many things, from giving the race calendar and race weekend format to what jewelry drivers are allowed to wear in their cars.

He moves more in the foreground than Todd. He has been on the podium at several races this season to congratulate the drivers. It is clear that Ben Sulayem wants a more active role for the FIA ​​in Formula 1. It’s an open secret that this has created a lot of resentment between the FIA, F1 management and the teams. Ben Sulaym could make a mark in Red Bull’s case. How he does it will determine the course of the royal class.