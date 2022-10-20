Tesla has been hit by a strong dollar. As a result, the American manufacturer of electric cars has not been able to grow its sales as much as experts widely expected. Elon Musk’s company also says it is struggling with logistical problems that have made it more difficult to get cars to customers.

Tesla will ultimately post revenue of $21.5 billion in the third quarter. This is more than half of the same period last year. But analysts expected better numbers. Cars sold by Tesla outside of the U.S. are now yielding less because of the current exchange rate in dollars.

It was earlier reported that the company delivered a total of 343,830 cars during the measurement period. This represents a new record, but enthusiasts generally expected at least 358,000 cars to find their way to customers.

On Wall Street, the numbers don’t appear to be well received. Under the line, there is nearly $3.3 billion in profit on the books. This was more than double the profit from a year ago and a surprise compared to forecasts.

The Austin, Texas-based company is sticking to its long-term plans to increase vehicle deliveries by an average of 50 percent annually. Deliveries of the new semi truck are also expected to begin in December.

But it’s not all that simple. Despite a slightly lower supply of parts last quarter, Tesla has found it a more challenging task to get cars from its factories to markets at peak times.