How to come? The Netherlands is a land of water: we sail the oceans, are the inventors of the Delta works and dredges in all regions of the world. Our water sports accomplishments do not go unnoticed and people are impressed internationally by our athletes and coaches. The Watersportverbond approach is also increasingly significant. As a result, I was even featured on Chinese TV footage this week: a report on our cutting edge sports policy, sustainability and how we win the next generations for water sports.

It is therefore not surprising that you meet compatriots from all over the world in various international water sports organizations, spread out in a complex system of committees and working groups. Willem Dekker is one of the best known. He is president of the EBA and Remco de Goede sits on the World Sailing Council, partly on behalf of the Belgians. In addition, there is an active army of volunteers who do fantastic work in international partnerships. This is not an easy task: because you have to deepen certain subjects and maneuver intelligently within such an organization.

Regardless, there are four reasons the Watersportverbond is active in international water sports networks:

1. Influence

More and more national regulations are determined internationally. We want to talk about it at the source and give direction. The subjects are very diverse: from the boat license to the discharge of toilet water and wind farms to new rules and competition disciplines.

2. Share knowledge and inspire

Wind farms are being built all over the world. But how do you keep them navigable for boating? Interesting examples can be found in Scandinavia. Recently we were able to report an interesting initiative from Denmark to our Minister. In addition, there is a lot to learn in the area of ​​training. Take New Zealand. In this land of nautical sports, successful links are being forged in training plans between the ten Olympic disciplines and ocean sailing. The research on black water installations is of a completely different order; or how do you solve the problem of your toilet tipping overboard. In Finland free pumping facilities are a success, while in Sweden things are not going very well because there is a demand for coins.

3. High level sporting success

Just an example, but thanks to our international contacts we already have one of the best training and accommodation places in the port of Marseille for the Olympic Games in France. Dutch officials are also participating in the Youth World Cup in Oman. Preparation for the Youth World Cup and the World Cup in the Netherlands.

4. Innovations and breakthroughs

Foilen It would not have become so quickly popular all over the world if Dorian van Rijsselberghe had not brought it to the attention of the international federations.

In the meantime, there are also a few caveats to be made. For example, meetings and events within international water sports federations are more and more organized in countries that make you wonder what you are looking for. There are also some amazing studies, including the Baltic Sea test on underwater noise from ships.

