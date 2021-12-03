Two-time Olympic champion Humphries cleared to play for the United States
Kaillie Humphries has won two Olympic bobsleigh titles for Canada, but early next year she will compete under the American flag at the Beijing Winter Games. Humphries, 36, has now officially become a U.S. citizen. Bobsleigh has competed for “Team USA” in international tournaments since 2019, but to also play for the Americans at the Games, it had to be officially naturalized.
The native Canadian, originally from Calgary, is married to an American and has lived in the United States since 2016. Humphries left the Canadian Federation in 2019 after filing charges against his former coach for verbal and emotional abuse. She has been playing for the United States ever since.
“It makes me more emotional than I thought,” Humphries said after the ceremony, holding an American flag around his shoulders. “I believed in my candidacy and knew I fulfilled all the requirements, but you never know for sure. It’s been a long journey and it’s great to have found the pot of gold at the end of the arc -in sky.”
Humphries won gold in two-man bobsleigh at the 2010 and 2014 Games. In Pyeongchang 2018, she won bronze. Humphries, who also won four world titles in two-man bobsled, carried the Canadian flag at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Games in Sochi. At the start of this year, she became the first world champion in monobob, the part that is part of the Olympic program for the first time in Beijing.
