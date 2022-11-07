The four-day work week is starting to gain momentum around the world this year. In Australia, Europe and the US, many companies are embracing the 100-80-100 principle. Be 100 percent productive in 80 percent of the full-time work week, while retaining 100 percent of salary.

It doesn’t mean working harder in less time, but more efficiently. Stop having endless meetings and writing long emails to multiple colleagues.

Applicable only to office workers and not to factory workers Unilever is the focal point of the movement. After a lengthy trial in New Zealand, the food and personal care company has decided that employees in Australia will also have to come into the office less often. Employees working in factories will still have to adhere to the current shift schedule. Unilever, in partnership with universities, keeps its finger on the pulse of the four-day work week. Results so far indicate that employees are more productive, happier and healthier. However, sickness absence among employees has fallen sharply in New Zealand. The Dutch often work four days Less labor also pays off at the macro level. Employees have more free time, which means less time to spend on childcare, more time to support sick relatives and less time on the train. This saves babysitters, drivers and healthcare workers, the business magazine explained Good luck As a result of low labor shortages, low wages and low inflation. Time will tell if the four-day work week is here to stay or just a hype (the list of participating companies isn’t too impressive either). Little wonder that enthusiasm for the four-day work week has largely gone unnoticed in the Netherlands. After all, not working full-time has long been established here.

“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”