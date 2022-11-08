Correspondent Russia Iris de Graaf

Prigozhin raises more questions than it has answered so far. For some time now, his press service has been spreading mainly rude, hateful and sarcastic messages and comments on social media. To find out if Russia is really meddling in the Middle Ages. Some say the answer is sarcasm, while others see it as an open confession.

However, earlier allegations of meddling in the 2016 US election have been vehemently denied by both Prigogine and the Kremlin. It is noteworthy, however, that he has made all kinds of confessions that go directly against the Kremlin line — involvement with Wagner, meddling in elections, and more importantly, all kinds of confessions.

Prigozhin has been critical of Russia’s military leadership in recent times, and he publicly opened up about Wagner’s statement last week.Army Training CentreIn St. Petersburg. All this can be seen as an attempt to undermine the current rulers. He may want to play a bigger role in Russia’s military leadership or advance in government.”