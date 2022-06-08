Why is Kate Bush scoring another big hit with Running Up That Hill? The fourth season of the Netflix series Stranger Things responds

Kate Bush released Running Up That Hill in 1985 and now that single is storming the charts again 37 years later. What does the English singer owe this to?

The song plays a prominent role in the fourth season of the Netflix series stranger things † In the first episode, the character Max Mayfield plays the song on his walkman then comes Run up that hill several times in its history. It’s his favorite song.

Bush allowed her song to be used on the show, according to music magazine Rolling Stone, because she herself is a huge fan of the show. stranger things †

Big success with Apple and Spotify

These scenes led to renewed interest in the song, which in 1985 was Kate Bush’s main draw on her fifth album. love dogs † Including Apple Music and Spotify streaming services, Run up that hill listened to a lot last week. With Dutch Apple Music it is at number 2 and at Spotify at number 3, while the song even ranks first on Spotify’s global list.

Young people in particular are clicking on the song to listen to it, reports The Guardian. According to the British newspaper, this mainly concerns people born between the late 1990s and 2010, Generation Z.

Kate Bush has last weekend I answered myself on the newfound interest in his hit and speaks of a “whole new breath of life for young fans who love the show”.

Reached in the Netherlands Run up that hill in the summer of 1985 sixth place in the Dutch Top 40. In England, it propelled him to 3rd place. In the United States, the song has now landed in the top 10 for the first time. There the song remained in 1985 at #30.

A deal with God Originally called Run up that hill very different, named after a line from the song: A deal with God † But record company EMI disliked this in 1985, due to backlash from audiences and criticism of the use of the word God. Bush agreed to this and changed the title, but on the album cover love dogs is the number given as Run up that hill (A deal with God) †

The fourth season of the science fiction series stranger things – set in the 1980s – began on May 27. Part two will follow on July 1. Bush is curious to see where all this will lead. “I look forward to the rest of the series in July,” she wrote.

Earlier, other big hits of the 80s were already experiencing a second youth thanks to the series, such as Every Breath You Take of the police and Should I stay or should I go of The Confrontation.