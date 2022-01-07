WhatsApp lets you know when people are talking about you

WhatsApp is already busy developing its platform in 2022. The app again has a new feature in the most recent beta.

The new beta is the successor of the one that earlier this week added profile pictures to notifications. You can read more about this addition via this link.

WhatsApp keeps you better informed

WhatsApp will keep users better informed when discussed. Where it may not look like, it is indeed a feature related to notifications. For example, notifications on a smartphone are sorted separately when this option is in effect in WhatsApp. who knows the WABetaInfo site report today.

There are a lot of times in a day when you don’t want to be bothered by notifications. Silencing notifications or your smartphone is a great solution for this, although the numerous messages can be quite overwhelming. iOS 15, the operating system for the iPhone, already knows how to do it and now WhatsApp is also joining the pack. When your name is mentioned, an app is answered, or you are identified, you will receive a separate notification.

This way, you have a practical overview of everything you really missed. It is not yet known when the feature will be released to the general public.

Many new options in 2021

WhatsApp has had a busy year. Where the company first made a lot of noise with the introduction of new terms of use, it then expanded considerably with features. For example, support for multiple devices appeared, users could start with new heart emojis, and some data could be hidden from contacts.

Do you want to stay informed about everything WhatsApp related? Do not hesitate to consult this dedicated page!