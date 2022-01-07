A student creates a Dutch version of the hit game Wordle: “Made in one day”

Sat. Jan 8th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

WhatsApp lets you know when people are talking about you WhatsApp lets you know when people are talking about you 2 min read

WhatsApp lets you know when people are talking about you

Maggie Benson 9 hours ago 68
James Webb Space Telescope successfully extends its solar shield James Webb tightens his sun protection 3 min read

James Webb tightens his sun protection

Maggie Benson 3 days ago 82
James Webb Space Telescope successfully extends its solar shield James Webb Space Telescope successfully extends its solar shield 2 min read

James Webb Space Telescope successfully extends its solar shield

Maggie Benson 5 days ago 99
After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again 3 min read

After today, the James Webb telescope will never see direct sunlight again

Maggie Benson 6 days ago 114
New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected 1 min read

New space telescope should be usable for longer than expected

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 119
Powerful James Webb telescope deployment in full swing Powerful James Webb telescope deployment in full swing 3 min read

Powerful James Webb telescope deployment in full swing

Maggie Benson 1 week ago 129

You may have missed

This Netflix movie starring Ben Affleck did well in the US This Netflix movie starring Ben Affleck did well in the US 4 min read

This Netflix movie starring Ben Affleck did well in the US

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 36
The African section of Europa-Park disappears: more space for the Austrian thematic area The African section of Europa-Park disappears: more space for the Austrian thematic area 2 min read

The African section of Europa-Park disappears: more space for the Austrian thematic area

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 32
Tholenaren opgelet: politie waarschuwt voor inbrekers Partridges find Geldof’s successor in Eikenhout 3 min read

Partridges find Geldof’s successor in Eikenhout

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 32
A student creates a Dutch version of the hit game Wordle: "Made in one day" A student creates a Dutch version of the hit game Wordle: “Made in one day” 2 min read

A student creates a Dutch version of the hit game Wordle: “Made in one day”

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 33