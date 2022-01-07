A student creates a Dutch version of the hit game Wordle: “Made in one day”

Wordle is a simple word game modeled on Lingo. Every day there is a five letter English word to guess, it is the same word for everyone.

Everyone has six turns to guess the word; with each attempt, you can see which letters are in the right place, which are and which are not in the word. Once guessed, players can share their score in emoji cubes with friends or on social media.

dutch version

A Dutch version was inevitable after the success of the original. This is what Alexander Klöpping wrote Wednesday on Twitter, a day later Jelle Besseling, a computer science student at Radboud University, had already concocted a Dutch version.

It is called word – how could it be otherwise – and works exactly the same, but with five letter Dutch words. “After reading Alexander Klöpping’s tweet, I worked until the evening, and then I was almost done,” said Besseling, creator of Woordle. “The next morning I checked the words very carefully to make sure they weren’t crazy, and then posted them.”

Word List

The hardest part, according to Besseling, was finding a useful list of five-letter Dutch words. “In the end, I downloaded the entire Dutch word list from Wikipedia, which is 8 gigabytes. There, I filtered out all the five-letter words and sorted them to ‘most used.’ That is now the list of puzzle words, ”says Besseling.