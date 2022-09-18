Weekly Preview: Fortune Tellers From Science

Why we’re doing this weekly overview: In our weekly Sunday preview, we as editors look back over the last seven days. We do this on the cross of our designer Albert Jan Rasker. He chooses a subject, makes a drawing and we go from there. What was the editorial talking about? What other topics caught our attention? Concretely, how do we work at Innovation Origins? Anything can pass. Would you like to receive this newsletter directly in your mailbox every Sunday morning? You can register here.

You have fortune tellers and you have scientists, any sane person knows that these are separate worlds. But what if the science turns out to have predictive values? Then it becomes more difficult to distinguish, also noted Albert Jan, who chose this article on the Flemish start-up Immunewatch as the most striking of the week. The cartoon he made of it expresses exactly this feeling.

Read the article for yourself, which indeed shows that understanding how our T cells work can tell a lot about the choices we make as humans for our future well-being. For Immunewatch, it’s mostly about predicting immune responses, but knowledge of T cells can lead to much greater things, as we’ve already described in dozens of articles. All within the framework of our recurring mission to be “your taste of the future”.

To explain this even better for each article, we have launched an experiment: since last week, you will see a block of text above most of our articles with an answer to the question ‘Why are we writing on this subject? ‘ On the one hand, it is a way for our journalists to show the deep relevance of the subject in question, but at the same time it is also a constant and transparent account for our readers. If it actually achieves that goal, we’ll likely see it in the weeks to come. I’m curious what you guys think so far. Please let me know.

What else stood out

If you want to read everything from last week, click here. Here are the pieces that stood out to me the most:

Food expert and university professor Alie de Boer’s professional life is all about getting honest information about healthy and sustainable eating. Patience killed her brother. “Every consumer should be able to make their own assessment.” But for that, you have to have the right information, she says in this interview.

Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany are working on different approaches to extracting green hydrogen from organic waste. Impressive and hopeful.

Maritime transport is one of the world’s main polluters. But electrification is complex. Nevertheless, electric ships can contribute to cleaner navigation. Jelle Meindertsma from EST-Floattech explains the options.

Finally, a tip: be sure to follow our series of articles on temperatures in Dutch cities. We’ve already had six episodes, there are at least four more to come. While the official temperature according to the KNMI is around 32 degrees, it can easily reach 50 degrees in many places in our country. Thermal stress!

Good Sunday to all !