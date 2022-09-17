Ommen Town Hall provides space for emergency crisis care

The town of Ommen will provide asylum seekers with reception capacity at Ommen Town Hall from 1 October 2022. The crisis emergency shelter offers space for around 40 people for a period of 3 months. There is a national need for additional emergency care locations in a crisis situation. In recent months, unacceptable situations have repeatedly occurred at the Ter Apel reception center in the field of security, health and social unrest.

Experience with childcare

Mayor Hans Vroomen: “The municipality of Ommen wants to offer shelter to those who have left their homes and homes, because it is not safe for them in their own country. Ommen has a big heart. In the past, we have often provided emergency (crisis) care. Our experiences with this are good. And we have seen how great the involvement of the Ommer company is. As a community, we take responsibility and show our human side. With this emergency crisis shelter, we contribute to the social and human reception of asylum seekers.

The town hall

A separate wing of the town hall will be set up as a crisis reception area. “We try to do this as best we can, so that the refugees’ stay is as pleasant as possible given the circumstances. Beds are placed in offices and meeting rooms and have all kinds of basic facilities, such as sanitary facilities, catering and medical care. said Vroomen. People are present at the town hall 24 hours a day to help the refugees. There is also 24 hour security in and around reception.

Information

Residents living near the town hall within a radius of 200 meters were informed of the emergency shelter crisis on Friday 16 September. More information about the shelter can be found at www.ommen.nl/crisisnoodopvang. This page is updated regularly. The municipality can be reached by telephone from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at telephone number 14 0529.