We are ‘smarter’ than our ancestors thanks to a special gene in our brain | Science

A special protein change in our genes allowed us to grow many more neurons than our ancestors. As a result, our brain is bigger and we can do more. This was shown on Thursday by research carried out by scientists from the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

The study shows that a single protein change in a specific gene helps our brains grow more neurons than other mammals and our extinct cousins, the Neanderthals.

It is the so-called TKTL1 gene that has this protein change. This gene is expressed in the cells that ensure the development of neocortical neurons. It is the area of ​​the brain where all important mental processes take place, such as communication and understanding the world around us. This realm makes us human.

TKTL1 helps produce fatty acids, which are important in cell division. Researchers suspect that these extra fatty acids allow cells to grow and divide more, resulting in more neurons.

Our brain contains an average of 86 billion neurons. It is three to four times more than our ancestors. Neurons allow us, among other things, to anticipate, communicate and create.