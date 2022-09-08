That’s what Samsung’s September update does, will you get it too?

Just before the first Samsung phones If we get the September update, we’ll find out what exactly the update does. Will your device also receive it in the coming weeks?

The summer holidays are over and we probably had the last really warm days as well. September has arrived, bringing a new round of updates. Note: We are talking about the usual security patches. The GPS update being rolled out we’ll skip a number of older Samsung phones in this regard – although the GPS fix may arrive on some devices alongside this month’s patch.

The September patch, as you are used to, consists of two types of improvements. Google is rolling out 24 improvements to the Android operating system itself this time. None of these fall into the “critical” category. Samsung itself is adding another 29 fixes for its own One UI interface and apps.

Ten of Samsung’s 29 kitchen improvements relate to the text recognition feature. There is a weak point in Video and photo editors corrected and corrected an issue with One UI launcher permissions.

Still, overall, the September patch is fairly light, with few improvements – and no critical issues.

Which phones will get it?

As always, we expect the September patch on all Samsung phones that receive the latest security patch each month. Brand new ones are now added to this list Galaxy Z Fold 4the Galaxy ZFlip 4and the Xcover 6 Pro added, while the Note 10(+) disappears:

On the Flip, Flip 3, Fold, Fold 2, and Fold 3, the September update will likely bring One UI 4.1.1 as well. This Samsung announced earlier this week.

Of course, there are also several Galaxy models that receive updates, but not every month. Some of them are officially ready for a new patch this month. For example, the Galaxy A40 recently received an update, but with the June patch, it is already three months behind September. The A21s can also pick one up slowly, as well as the Galaxy A22 and A32 5G. The Galaxy A12 with model number SM-A125F is receiving a new patch with the Android 12 upgrade, which so far has not arrived on the device.

Exceptions that prove the rule

The Galaxy A33 is also officially updated quarterly, but has received new patches much more regularly in recent months – just like the Galaxy S10e. The moral of the story is this: even if your Galaxy isn’t mentioned, that doesn’t mean you definitely won’t get an update this month. This applies doubly during this period, when even phones from 7 year old suddenly gets updates again.

Unfortunately, the reverse also applies. Sometimes patches come too late, so you expect them this month, but don’t get them until next month.

When?

As always, it’s unclear when a specific Galaxy will receive the September update. For various models, we have reported it here on GalaxyClub.nl as soon as the time is right.

Is an update with the September patch coming to your phone? Let us know below!