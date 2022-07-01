Water polo players lose to Hungary, miss World Cup final
Dutch water polo players failed to reach the world championship final in Budapest. Greek national coach Evangelos Doudesis’ side lost in the semi-final to Hungary, playing in front of their own home crowd, 12-13. The Netherlands, who convincingly beat Greece in the quarter-finals, can still win the bronze medal.
Orange started the game well and led 3-2 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Hungarians equalized (6-6), partly because the Netherlands had a little more trouble defensively. Goalkeeper Laura Aarts, however, managed to distinguish herself on several occasions. She would continue to do so for the rest of the game. And certainly not for the first time in the tournament.
Hungary, supported in their own outdoor pool by a fanatical crowd, were also a bit stronger in the third quarter. Yet in this phase, the Netherlands limited the damage to a 10-11 deficit, thanks in part to two goals from Bente Rogge.
Thanks in particular to the very productive Simone van de Kraats, the Dutch team reached the same level in the final phase at 12-12. After that, Hungary ran out again and at 12-13, behind an all-or-nothing offensive for Orange, they got nothing.
The United States, reigning world and Olympic champions, won the other semi-final against Italy, 14-6. Orange lost to the favorite in the group stage.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”