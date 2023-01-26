Vos will not defend his title at the Cyclocross World Cup in Hoogerheide
The crossover season didn’t bring Vos what she was hoping for, the team says. Complaints caused by a narrowing of his pelvic artery prevent Vos from performing at peak performance.
“It’s really a shame that things happened like this,” Vos said disappointed. “I would have liked to see it differently, but treatment and recovery are priorities to hopefully start the road season without complaining. Of course, I hope the rainbow jersey stays in the game. team and will cling to the shoulders of Fem van Empel next year.”
Vos won the cyclocross world title for the eighth time last year in Fayetteville, USA.
National coach Gerben de Knegt understands Vos’s decision to step down. “It’s a real shame that Marianne couldn’t reach her high level of last year this winter due to injury and is now unable to defend her world title,” he said. “I fully understand his choice to focus on his road season now.”
Vos, as world champion, had the right to start at the world championships. “Because her starting spot as defending champion was a nominal starting spot, I can’t have someone else take her place,” explained the national coach. De Knegt selected Fem van Empel, Puck Pieterse, Lucinda Brand, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Denise Betsema, Inge van der Heijden, Annemarie Worst and Aniek van Alphen.
