With summaryTallon’s Greek track can call themselves an ATP singles title winner. The Dutchman, 95th in the world ranking, lost in the final of the tournament in Pune, India, on a deficit against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the world number 60: 4-6 7-5 6-3. The party lasted more than two hours.



The 26-year-old Greek track has already won an ATP title in October last year. It was double. He then won the European Open in Antwerp with fellow countryman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The Greek track is the twelfth Dutchman to win an ATP singles tournament. Thanks to his performance in Pune, he will climb 34 places in the world rankings: to 61st position. Van de Zandschulp, as number 35, the highest-placed Dutchman, reached his first ATP singles final in April last year, but then lost to Dane in Munich Holger rune. Van de Zandschulp failed in Pune in the semi-final against Bonzi.

In the first set of the final, it went on for a long time, until the score was 5-4 in favor of Bonzi. The Greek track lost their own service game and it immediately cost them the set. But in the second set it was precisely the Dutchman who made the difference at the very end of the set. A third set had to decide. The Greek track soon had one Break and the strong Dutch player didn’t give it away. Striking: the Greek track had not won a victory on the ATP circuit since the end of August. The Greek track broke with coach Raemon Sluiter after the disappointing run of results and named Belgian Kristof Vliegen as his successor at the end of December. Vliegen, with whom the Dutchman worked before, was not yet there in Pune, where the Greek track successively beat Spaniard Jaume Munar, Italian Marco Cecchinato and Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Dutch tennis players with ATP singles titles

– Tom Okker (26 titles)

– Richard Krajicek (17 tracks)

– Sjeng Schalken (9 titles)

– Jan Siemerink (4 titles)

– Jacco Eltingh (4 titles)

– Robin Haase (2 titles)

– Martin Verkerk (2 titles)

– Paul Haarhuis (1 title)

– Peter Wessels (1 title)

– Mark Koevermans (1 title)

– Tim van Rijthoven (1 title)

– Greek title of Tallon (1 title)

Between the two, he did not have to play in the quarter-finals against Croatian Marin Cilic, who had to forfeit a knee injury. Cilic was ranked first in Pune. Last year, Tim van Rijthoven won a tournament at the highest level in Rosmalen. Before that, it had been twelve years since a Dutch tennis player had won an ATP title. It was Robin Haase in 2012 in Kitzbühel, Austria.

The ‘coachless’ Greek track saves the best of tennis for last

,,Bonzi played very well. It was the first final for both of them and it put extra pressure on the pitch”, shortly after the match, the Greek track spoke about their match against Bonzi. ,,As a result, I was of course a little more nervous, but luckily it didn’t go too badly,” said Grecope, who first had to leave the initiative to world number 60. “Everything what i did was keep fighting on every point to find my best tennis. We succeeded and I am very happy about it. The Greek track started the season without Sluiter, who he split from late last year after a difference of opinion. He was therefore assisted in Pune by his physical trainer Bas van Bentum. ,,I have two tennis coaches, but I came here without a coach. And I think it’s better to continue traveling without a coach,” joked the number two in the Netherlands. He recently added Vliegen to his squad and also works with Dennis Schenk. Shortly after the final, the Greek track thanked the Indian public. “It was my first time here, but probably not the last. People here love tennis, amazing. I will keep these memories with me forever and will definitely be back next year.

Tenth consecutive victory in the final

The Greek track won a final for the tenth consecutive time in Pune, India. Last year he won the challenger tournament – the lower level at ATP tournaments – in Amersfoort. In 2021, the 26-year-old Dutchman has been the best in a final no less than eight times, also at challenger level. The Greek track got 250 points for the world ranking with its victory and a check for 97,760 US dollars, the equivalent of nearly 92,000 euros. He is the first Dutchman to win an ATP hard court tournament since 2000, when Sjeng Schalken was the best in Tokyo. Botic van de Zandschulp climbs to 34th place in the world rankings and remains the best Dutchman.

Tallon Greek Railway. ©AFP



No tournament in New Zealand

The Greek track prefers to rest as the Australian Open approaches. Due to his good performance in Pune, he should have played next week in Auckland, New Zealand but decided against it. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in just over a week. ,,I could have gotten a special permit in Auckland, but the trip to New Zealand turned out to be a little too long and arduous. And I don’t want to push my body to its limits now either,” Grecope said, so I chose to fly to Melbourne tonight to prepare for the Australian Open. Players who, due to good performance in a tournament, cannot take part in a tournament qualifier the following week, are entitled to a “special exemption”. The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 16. Last year, the 26-year-old Greek track, who is on the verge of the top 60 as of Monday after winning the tournament in India, reached the second round of the Australian Open.

